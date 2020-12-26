Facebook is held bent on criticizing Apple after it forced Facebook to disable the user tracking option on the iOS phones. The new Apple feature particularly known as the App Tracking Transparency Feature would be available to the users in 2021.

This feature will give the Apple users complete transparency or in Apple’s word “give users a choice”. The feature will allow the Apple users to know which of their data is being collected and shared across websites and other applications and then decide whether they allow it or not.

Once the feature goes live, the users will receive a pop up notification on each app they open for the first time after the introduction of the feature through which they can either allow or deny their tracking. Apple has made it clear that any app developer who doesn’t follow this guideline and violates the new rule for tracking and privacy will be held accountable to explanation and their app would be removed from the App Store.

But Facebook is not in favor of this new feature introduced by Apple claiming that its new privacy feature will be a cause of losses for the small businesses. Facebook claims that a lot of small businesses are dependent on their advertisement feature in order to gain new customers, hire employees and engage within their communities, while Facebook’s own revenue is also earned by the targeted advertisements received by the users’ data.

In response, to this argument brought up by Facebook, Apple said that advertisement would still be possible on Facebook, but this new feature will give the iOS users a sense of control over their shared personal data.

Buzz Feed News reported that Facebook is holding meetings to discuss the new feature and how will it affect the jobs at Facebook and what are the employs thoughts on it. While some favor Facebook on their statement claiming that at such crucial times in the middle of a pandemic, small businesses are already affected and this feature will seize their chances of growth online.

While a lot of people working at the social network claimed that Facebook is just being a hypocrite in this situation saying that it is using the small businesses as a shield to cover what it is actually worried about that is losing the revenue it earns through the targeted advertisements.

User Tracking helps apps to show advertisement according to the user’s interests which in return is a source of more earning compared to the normal generic advertisement and since most people would likely be to deny their requests for tracking this would significantly affect Facebook.

With Apple claiming that it is not against social advertisement it just wants to be transparent to its users and Facebook not in favor of this feature. Who do you think stands correct?