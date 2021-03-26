Details on where to watch the F1 race in the USA, UK and beyond

The first Formula 1 race weekend of the 2021 season is here, with the Bahrain Grand Prix taking place at the Bahrain International Circuit. Traditionally, the Australian GP has opened the F1 season, but the 2021 F1 calendar has been adjusted for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The race weekend will take place over three days, with practice on Friday March 26, qualifying on Saturday March 27 and the race on Sunday March 28.

Here we have all the details about when, where and how to watch the race and all the sessions leading up to it, to see if Lewis Hamilton can get his title defence off to a great start or if the likes of Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez can make a statement.

What time do all the Bahrain Grand Prix sessions take place?

Below we list all the start times for the various sessions for CET in Spain, for GMT in the UK and for EDT in the USA.

Keep in mind that the clocks will change in Spain and the UK between Saturday and Sunday to become CEST and BST. This is all reflected below.

Practice session 1: Friday March 26 from 12:30 CET to 13:30 CET (or 11:30 GMT to 12:30 GMT or 07:30 EDT to 08:30 EDT)

Practice session 2: Friday March 26 from 16:00 CET to 17:00 CET (or 15:00 GMT to 16:00 GMT or 11:00 EDT to 12:00 EDT)

Practice session 3: Saturday March 27 from 13:00 CET to 14:00 CET (or 12:00 GMT to 13:00 GMT or 08:00 EDT to 09:00 EDT)

Qualifying: Saturday March 27 at 16:00 CET (or 15:00 GMT or 11:00 EDT)

The race: Sunday March 28 at 17:00 CEST (or 16:00 BST or 11:00 EDT)

Where will the Bahrain Grand Prix be broadcast?

As in previous years, Spanish F1 fans can watch F1 on Movistar+, while this year it is also available on DAZN.

In the USA, F1 coverage is provided by ESPN and in the UK it is provided by Sky Sports.