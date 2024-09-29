SRINAGAR: BJP’s extremist policies are swallowing the people of its own country and areas like Manipur are getting out of hand.

Minorities in India are fighting for their basic rights and survival. In the third term of the Modi government, India is facing severe ethnic, linguistic and religious prejudices.

For the past several days, curfew has been imposed again in the Imphal valley and Indian forces have surrounded the entire area.

After clashes between students and Indian forces in Manipur, two major districts containing Manipur’s Kiki community have been completely sealed off and curfews are being tightened.

The Kaki-Zu organization also announced to continue the protest against the government and Indian forces across the state for an indefinite period from Friday.

Educational institutions were also completely closed in two districts of Manipur.

There has been intense fighting between Indian forces and separatists in the past, with separatists launching attacks in the Valley with rockets and drone technology.

The conflict in Manipur since last year has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions. Modi government is promoting extremism in Manipur to achieve its nefarious political goals.