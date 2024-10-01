Karachi: The Sindh government has extended the appointment of Professor Shahid Rasool as the Executive Director of Jinnah Hospital till retirement.

In this regard, Chief Secretary Sindh issued a declaration on Tuesday according to which Prof. Shahid Rasool, Professor of General Surgery of Jinnah Sindh Medical University, who is appointed as Executive Director of Jinnah Hospital, will be appointed as the Executive Director of Jinnah Hospital until his retirement on 24 June 2026. Extension is given.