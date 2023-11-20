The real story of the negative propaganda on social media on the issue of Palestine has been exposed.

A false and fabricated story of a ship carrying arms from Pakistan to Israel was told on social media. It is being told that the supporters of a political party have started a propaganda campaign on the issue of Palestine on social media.

The campaign falsely accuses Pakistan of supplying arms to Israel, suggesting that the flight from Bahrain to Rawalpindi is part of a British evacuation of Afghan refugees, not an arms shipment to Israel.

Social media propaganda was presented as news by Indian media

On the other hand, this social media propaganda was presented as news by the Indian media.

Speaking to Geo News in this regard, defense analyst Brigadier Retired Rashid Wali said that the relationship between Israel and India is very deep. There is no doubt that Israel fought against Pakistan in the Kargil War. Provided support to India in the attacks, India is a country where people are protesting for the rights of Israel and against the Palestinians, the protests against the Palestinians in India are a surprising phenomenon.

Brigadier Retired Rashid Wali said that in fact, Pakistan has condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza at all levels, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly given its clear position on Palestine, which is very clear. Fully and openly supported.

We are with Palestine: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munira Karam, says that Pakistan fully and openly supported the oppressed Palestinians in the Security Council meeting. Palestinians are human beings, they should be treated like human beings.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani says that we are with Palestine, we strongly condemn the use of Israeli force on the civilian population in Gaza, and the Army Chief has also repeatedly raised his voice in support of Palestine.

Defense analysts say that despite this clear position of Pakistan, misleading propaganda continues on social media. There is no truth in the news of Pakistan supplying arms to Israel. to harm.