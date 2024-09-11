ISLAMABAD: The government stopped the construction of a new export processing zone following the condition of the IMF. After the opposition of the Finance Ministry in the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee, the Ministry of Industry and Production decided to construct an export processing zone in Balochistan. Withdrawn his summary.

To increase exports, this export processing zone was planned to be built in the Black Deck area of ​​Balochistan. The meeting was presided over by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. Additional funds were also sanctioned. This meeting will be held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16. It should be noted that Safak Secretary Jameel Qureshi had denied the news of closing export processing zones on the terms of the IMF, but his statements on X (Twitter) A few hours later, the decision to establish an export processing zone in Balochistan was withdrawn. Apart from this, ECC approved the procurement of civil works of Calcutta-Chitral 48 km road project N-45 and authorized the Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority to procure civil works as per Public Procurement Rule Five.

The ECC also directed funds of Rs 23.84 crore for payment of arrears of wheat subsidy scheme for 2015-16, taking into consideration the recommendations of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue. The Ministry has been directed to arrange funds through available budgetary resources and settle the long pending claims. In the meeting, on the request of Rs 656 million loan to pay the salaries and pension of the employees of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee, the ECC recommended the winding up of the institution and directed that the case be presented to the Cabinet Committee for the Rights of the Federal Government. In the meeting, the ECC also approved the inclusion of gas supply for industrial purposes as the first priority. The ECC approved the proposal to modify the existing gas allocation priority by giving first priority to use of gas for domestic and commercial sectors as well as industrial processes, while gas for captive power consuming industries. The use of gas has been shifted to lower priority along with CNG, a move that will facilitate the industry to use gas in its processes, as they will be included in the top priority category.