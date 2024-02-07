8 people were killed as a result of the blast in the Khanuzai area of the Pishin district of Balochistan.

The police confirmed the explosion in Khanuzai and said that the explosion took place outside the election candidate’s office.

The police say that as soon as the explosion was reported, a heavy police force reached the area and the injured are being shifted to the hospital.

The police have confirmed the death of 8 people in the explosion in Khanuzai, while the death toll is expected to increase.

According to rescue sources, 10 people have been injured as a result of the blast and are being shifted to a nearby hospital in Quetta.

According to correspondent Geonews, the explosion took place outside the office of Isfandyar Kakar, a candidate participating in the general elections and former minister, but he was not present in the office. At the time of the explosion, a large number of people were present in the area, while the offices of other political parties. were also present in this area.

Former minister Asfandyar Khattak belongs to a political party, but this time he is contesting as an independent candidate after not getting a ticket.

On the other hand, the Election Commission says that the explosion occurred near the office of a political party in the provincial constituency PB-4 in Pashin district, taking notice of which an immediate report has been sought from the Chief Secretary and IG Balochistan.