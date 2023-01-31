Security of the province will have to be reviewed: Abdullah Gul, This is the headquarters; the entire province is run from here: Governor KP

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: SK Niazi, Chief Editor of Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News, spoke on the programme “Sachi Baat.” On the Peshawar blast, he stated, “The Peshawar incident is very sad.” Institutions are expected to take strict security measures. He further stated that “serious measures will have to be taken; exploding in the police line is like challenging the security agencies; this explosion is a question mark for the security agencies.”

Responding to a question, he stated that “uncertainty causes damage to the economy; controlling the wave of terrorism is the responsibility of security agencies; the economy is not under the control of the government; they will have to accept all the words of the IMF; they have no option without increasing inflation; and politicians should avoid confrontation with each other; we have to come up with a strong solution immediately; we should start standing on our feet; and under these circumstances, politicians cannot control the flight of the dollar, and institutions need to take action for the betterment of the country.”

Abdullah Gul, a defence analyst, participated in the programme “Sachi Baat” via Skype. “Police have been in the grip of terrorism for two decades; terrorists will have to give a full answer.” He stated, “First of all, we have to think of Pakistan; all stakeholders will have to make a consensus policy; the security of the province will have to be reviewed; people have forgotten the twenty points of the National Action Plan; the politicians are not ready to sit together to solve the country’s problems; when General Asim Munir became the army chief, there was mourning in India; he (the COAS) made his first visit to Kashmir; India is plotting against Pakistan.”

Responding to a question, he stated, “Such situations are an attempt to ruin Pakistan; if the situation is not controlled, the wave of terrorism will spread further, and military institutions need to take the situation seriously.”

Meanwhile, Governor KPK Haji Ghulam Ali participated the “Sachi Baat” via audio beeper. “The explosion of the Peshawar police lines in the mosque is very alarming,” he said, “and we are equally concerned about the blast and stand with the martyrs family and injured people as well, and I instructed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured,” he added.

Responding to a question, he stated, “This is the headquarters; the entire province is run from here; important decisions were taken in the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister and the Army Chief; there is a need to improve relations with Afghanistan; for the improvement of relations with Afghanistan, guidance should be taken from the scholars.” He further stated, “Maulana Fazlur Rahman is ready to play a role on every issue. I am trying to solve every problem since taking charge. A lot of efforts have been made to bring all the political parties on one page. In 40 years of politics, I never gave priority to doing “hate politics.”