National team wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan has said that we have tried to read the Indian condition but we have to improve our fielding.

The video of Muhammad Rizwan has been released by the Pakistan Cricket Board in which he said that the purpose of the warm-up match is to improve the performance, Pakistan has also done experiments in the warm-up match, and these experiments have also yielded good things. The room for improvement was also known.

He said that we had to improve our fielding, we tried to read India’s condition, and after seeing the pitch and the captain and plays according to the situation, the pitch was better in the match against New Zealand and runs were being scored.

Warm-up match: Pakistan could not defend 345 runs against the Kiwis, New Zealand won by 5 wickets.

Rizwan said that wherever you score a century, you get happiness and confidence increases, whether you ever get to play in India again or not, therefore the feeling of a century on Indian soil is different.

The national cricketer further said that there were many difficulties before going to India, but the way Pakistan was welcomed in India, it felt like we were in Karachi or Lahore. It was very different, the way our people love, Indian people also want Pakistani cricketers, to be welcomed in India and always be remembered.

He said that it is hoped that when the Indian team comes to Pakistan, they will be welcomed in the same way.