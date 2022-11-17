By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: The leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Saifullah Abro, participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “There is an energy crisis in the country at the moment.” “Due to the agreements made in the past, Pakistan is facing an energy crisis.” The projects done in the past were done in dollars. Electricity becomes more expensive as the value of the dollar rises.

He further stated, “In the past, such agreements were made that caused huge losses, we looked closely at all the issues during our tenure. It was wrong to make contracts for IPPs in dollars. Expensive contracts for our declining economy are harmful to the country.

We have not launched any new IPP projects during our tenure. No attempt was made to solve the problems of Pakistan. The economy was destroyed by making expensive contracts in a poor country. Whether IPPs generate electricity or not, you will have to pay a heavy price.

In the past, many politicians contested for more than one seat. On responding to the question, “Imran Khan is criticised for no reason,” we resigned from all the seats, but elections were held for nine.

Enemies of the past have become brothers today against Imran Khan, the people know, and Imran Khan’s narrative is getting stronger day by day. People are flocking to Imran Khan’s rallies.

Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad, the former Secretary of the Election Commission, appeared on the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “Mr. Niazi (SK Niazi), you analyse things very well.” We have elections for more than one seat. Imran Khan took advantage of this by contesting the election for more than one seat. There is no democratic advantage in contesting elections for more than one seat. Imran Khan’s pardon caucus with the Election Commission is ongoing, and he has repeatedly insulted the Commission.

The Election Commission conducted the election in accordance with the constitution and the law. The Election Commission should be empowered. If there is an independent election commission, then democracy will be strong in the country.

Imran Khan should fight his case in accordance with the constitution and the law, rather than making accusations.Lawyer Arif Chaudhry participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “Expensive contracts were made for personal interest in the past.” “Agreements should have been made for the benefit of Pakistan as the dollar value increases and electricity becomes more expensive.” He further stated, “Pakistan’s economy is going into decline day by day.”

All political parties should be united, and priority should be given to the interests of the country. Unfortunately, we have a different theory of politics here: “Making demands on each other has become a part of our politics.” Responding to the question, he stated the current government is also politicising the allegations, institutions should not be criticized, and institutions are the guarantors of the survival and safety of our country.

He concluded, “Keep your politics within limits.”