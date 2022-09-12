The housing societies which were banned have challenged the ban, says Irfan Nawaz Memon. Ban Kashkar societies have no bases: Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.

he added further that The housing societies which have been banned are illegal

The housing societies which are banned have taken stay order, DC Islamabad

A seniority list of all cooperative societies has been requested, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

We have the NOCs of the existing co-operative societies, Irfan Nawaz Memon

Plots of housing societies must be drawn further he added Transaction of housing societies without LOP will be stopped, Irfan Nawaz Memon.

If private land is with CDA, it is wrong, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad

SK Niazi asked that polio cases have occurred in Islamabad.



Samples are taken from Islamabad in the month of June, Irfan Nawaz Memon

Polio samples have come negative in Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon has tested positive for one case in the vegetable market. Sk Niazi raised the question of the bad administration of CDA waste is everywhere but CDA is not playing a significant role to make ISLAMABAD neat and clean

CDA collects waste from the vegetable market, Irfan Nawaz Memon

Irfan Nawaz Memon is working to eliminate the encroachments on the road

The vegetable market will be on a footpath instead of the road, Irfan Nawaz Memon

Irfan Nawaz Memon, the magistrate will give the regular duty to control the price in the market A lot of shopkeepers who sell items without official rates: SK Niazi

There is no doubt that there is inflation in the country, Irfan Nawaz Memon

Action will be taken against the shopkeepers who sell items without official rates

A total of 20 magistrates are working in Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner added that we are trying to improve the administrative staff.

A total of 650 dengue cases have been reported in Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon

Regular spraying is done in dengue-affected areas, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.