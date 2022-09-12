Sachi Baat
By Staff reporter
ISLAMABAD: editor of the chief Pakistan group of newspaper and chairman Roze news SK Niazi while talking in Sachi Baat said that there are many illegal societies in Islamabad no body ios taking responsibility for these societies which become causes multi problems. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said that we have banned 14 illegal societies in Islamabad
The housing societies which are banned have taken stay order, DC Islamabad
A seniority list of all cooperative societies has been requested, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.
Plots of housing societies must be drawn further he added Transaction of housing societies without LOP will be stopped, Irfan Nawaz Memon.
SK Niazi asked that polio cases have occurred in Islamabad.
Samples are taken from Islamabad in the month of June, Irfan Nawaz Memon
Polio samples have come negative in Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.
Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon has tested positive for one case in the vegetable market.
Sk Niazi raised the question of the bad administration of CDA waste is everywhere but CDA is not playing a significant role to make ISLAMABAD neat and clean
CDA collects waste from the vegetable market, Irfan Nawaz Memon
Irfan Nawaz Memon is working to eliminate the encroachments on the road
The vegetable market will be on a footpath instead of the road, Irfan Nawaz Memon
Irfan Nawaz Memon, the magistrate will give the regular duty to control the price in the market
A lot of shopkeepers who sell items without official rates: SK Niazi
There is no doubt that there is inflation in the country, Irfan Nawaz Memon
Action will be taken against the shopkeepers who sell items without official rates
A total of 20 magistrates are working in Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner added that we are trying to improve the administrative staff.
Regular spraying is done in dengue-affected areas, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.
Dengue virus is produced by stagnant water, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad