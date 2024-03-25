Excessive use of social media is leading to problems like frustration and depression among the youth of today.

This was said by America’s most prominent doctor.

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said that allowing children to use social media is like giving them access to unsafe drugs.

He said that the failure of governments around the world to regulate social media is unbelievable.

New York becomes first US city to declare social media a ‘health hazard’

He made this comment with reference to the World Happiness Report, which stated that the feeling of unhappiness has increased among people aged 15 to 24 around the world.

The report did not shed light on the reason for the increase in frustration and depression among young people, but the US Surgeon General believes that it is due to spending too much time on social media.

He also cited a study that states that American teenagers spend an average of 5 hours a day on social media.

Dr. Vivek Murthy said that he is waiting for data to prove that social media platforms are safe for children and young people.

He called for legislation to protect youth from harm caused by social media.

It should be noted that social media companies have been under fire for years for being blamed for the mental health problems of the younger generation.

Metta designed its platforms to make children addicted to them, court documents reveal

A report in 2021, citing internal Facebook documents, revealed that 32 percent of girls who use Instagram feel inferior after comparing their personalities to others.

In October 2023, several US states filed a lawsuit against Meta, alleging that its social media apps were harming the mental health of young people.

According to the lawsuit documents, the company deliberately designs features that make young people addicted to social media platforms.