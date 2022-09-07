According to Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, “barring one or two instances,” all former military force appointments were made on the basis of merit.

He said the proposals for the heads of the three military branches—the army, navy, and airforce—were forwarded to the prime minister, who took the choice after consulting with others while speaking at a press conference in Islamabad with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

Regarding the controversial remarks made by PTI leader Imran Khan at a rally in Faisalabad on Sunday regarding the choice of the next army chief, Asif claimed that the former prime minister had given his remarks at the rally in Peshawar on Tuesday a “new meaning.”

This is done as a part of a well-thought-out approach that starts with an assault on institutions to stir up controversy, gauges the response, and then claims to have discussed merit.

Imran claimed in Faisalabad that the PML-Nawaz N’s Sharif and the PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari will go above and beyond to choose their “favorite” army chief following the retirement of the current head in November of this year.

He had stated that Zardari and Nawaz were “traitors” and should not be trusted with the country’s future, adding that the new army leader should be chosen based on merit.

In front of a tense throng in Peshawar, the former prime minister said, “My criticism of the Pakistan Army is constructive in nature. Imran Khan had questioned what he had said incorrectly.

He had stated that merit-based appointments were required to enhance any institution, adding, “I only requested for the nomination of the army chief on the basis of merit.”

Regarding the PTI chief’s remarks, Asif stated that the party’s circumstances were such that even Imran’s closest allies chose not to respond when asked about their leader’s remarks, offering an explanation instead.