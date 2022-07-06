Marriyum Aurangzeb, the information minister, attacked PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday and demanded an explanation from him as to how he was able to “transform Bani Gala, his mansion, into money gala.”

The information minister claimed during a press conference that the former prime minister did not fight corruption and that Khan and his associates’ wealth grew while the PTI chairman was in office.

Bushra Bibi, the former prime minister’s wife, and her friend Farah Khan, a suspect in numerous money laundering cases, allegedly conducted business in Bani Gala, according to Aurangzeb.

Despite Khan’s assertion that Bushra bibi is a housewife, the evidence shows that she gave the order for the diplomatic cipher to be referred to as a “threat letter.” Khan was told to “have some shame” for referring to Bushra Bibi as a housewife by the information minister. The minister claimed: “Bushra Bibi issues orders to run trends against institutions; it was on her orders that the [cable] was used as a threat letter.”

In relation to the latest audio leak of a conversation between PTI leader Dr. Arsalan Khalid and Khan’s wife, the information minister claimed that Bushra Bidi requested that the PTI social media staff launch trends divert attention from Farah’s corruption problems.