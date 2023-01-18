Feroze Khan has been frequently reported about since a few months back. Everything started when he and his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan divorced. For their two children, Fatima and Sultan, the two have been engaged in a highly public custody dispute. News of Aliza Sultan’s former spouse Feroze Khan’s alleged maltreatment during the custody dispute surfaced.Images from court records were also provided as additional evidence.Numerous celebrities came forward to support Aliza Sultan when the photographic proof became public and to denounce Feroze Khan.

After a while, Feroze said that he was pursuing his case in court, and ever since, he has maintained that everything that had happened was an attempt to smear him.

All of the other actors who wrote negative comments about him after what happened have now received legal notices from Feroze Khan. On the list are the celebrities listed below:

Syeda Aliza Fatima- ex wife

Musaddiq Malik

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy

Asim Azhar

Osman Khalid Butt

Mira Sethi

Minal Khan

Aiman Khan

Sarwat Gilani

Yasir Hussain

Farhan Saeed Butt

