Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated that every retired bureaucrat who served as Secretary Information holds the status of an academy and they should play their effectiven role as a think tank.

He emphasized that they can provide excellent training and guidance to the youth working in the field of information.

“Acting as a think tank, they should also guide the government and relevant institutions to create effective awareness regarding issues faced by the nation,” Siddiqui said.

He made these remarks at a luncheon hosted in his honor by former Secretaries of Information.

The event was attended by retired Secretaries including Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar, Syed Anwar Mahmood, Ashfaq Gondal, Saba Mohsin, Imran Gardezi, Chaudhry Rasheed Ahmed, Zahida Parveen, Shaheira Shahid, Saeeda Tahir Khaili, Shafqat Jaleel, and Rao Tahseen Ali Khan.

They expressed their gratitude to Senator Irfan Siddiqui for his continuous support and guidance regarding issues of the journalists and the matters of Information Ministry.