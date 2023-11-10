Pakistani actress Fiza Ali says that despite the separation, she cannot bear the evil of her ex-husband Fawad.

Actress Fiza Ali was recently a guest on a private show during which she also discussed some aspects of her failed marriage.

He said ‘I started working on the third day after the birth of my daughter and since then I have been on the shoot regularly, but the behavior of many people on the set was unpleasant and because of some people, I avoided dramas. also had to be adopted.

Faza Ali revealed the reasons behind the divorce

Fiza Ali said that ‘I stayed away from showbiz because of my ex-husband Fawad, because after the separation, when I came to the set for work, people used to speak ill of Fawad to show sympathy for me, including those people. There were those who were friends of Fawad, but I did not like all of them, nor could I tolerate Fawad’s evil, due to which I also stopped working in dramas.