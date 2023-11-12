Pakistan’s famous actress, host, and singer Fiza Ali has revealed that her ex-husband Fawad Farooq fell unconscious on the table while signing the divorce papers, after which she was also taken to the hospital.

A few days ago, actress Fiza Ali participated in a morning show on private TV, in which she talked about the end of her relationship with her ex-husband.

The actress said, ‘Fawad was pressured for divorce, my family told him that you should go to the court to see the divorce cases because the atmosphere is famous if you don’t think it is appropriate to go to courtrooms and lawyers, then you should go to a lawyer. Go and sign the papers.

