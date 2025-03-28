KARACHI : Former foreign secretary Najmuddin A Shaikh passed away early on Friday morning, his family said in a statement.“It is with the most profound sorrow that we announce former Foreign Secretary and Ambassador, Najmuddin A Shaikh, passed away peacefully in his home on early Friday morning in Karachi,” the family said.

“We ask all to offer Surah-e-Fatiha to ease his passage to a more tranquil world.”His funeral prayers will be offered on Friday (today) after Asr prayers at the DHA Phase VIII Graveyard.

He is survived by his wife, Raana Shaikh, and two children, Nadir and Nermeen.Shaikh served as a high commissioner to Canada, ambassador to Germany, US and Iran.