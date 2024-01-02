Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz passed away at the age of 94, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal confirmed on Tuesday.

“Mr Sartaj Aziz has passed away. He was a veteran of Pakistan movement & great asset for the nation. He will be missed very much. His services for the nation will always be remembered. I had honour of working with him very closely and will never forget his affection and guidance. May Allah Bless his soul and Grant patience to the family Ameen,” the ex-federal minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Born in February 1929 in Nowshera, Aziz was a veteran politician from Nawaz Sharif-led party. He had served on key goevernmental posts in his long political career, including the minister for finance and economic affairs.