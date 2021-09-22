ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad issued a notice to the NAB and sought a reply on an acquittal plea filed by former president of National Bank of Pakistan in assets beyond means case against former finance minister and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar.

Former President of National Bank Saeed Ahmed filed the acquittal plea on Wednesday.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir issued notice to the NAB and sought replies from the anti-graft authority.

NAB prosecutor Suhail Arif appeared before the court as NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi did not appear in the court due to the COVID-19 infection.

Police brought accused Mansoor Raza Rizvi and Naeem Mehmood before the court.

It is pertinent to note that Mansoor and Naeem have already filed acquittal pleas before the court. The court adjourned the hearing of the reference until October 6