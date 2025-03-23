ISLAMABAD :The nation and the armed forces have never shied away from any sacrifice for the motherland, President Asif Ali Zardari said on Sunday and warned the Khawarij and terrorist organisations that their mischief will be thwarted.The president was speaking at the Armed Forces Parade held at the President’s House to mark Pakistan Day. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, Army Chief General Asim Munir, Services Chiefs, foreign ambassadors, high-ranking civil and military officials attended the parade.

President Zardari congratulated those who attended the ceremony, highlighting the importance of the day “when the Pakistani nation achieved independence after rendering numerous sacrifices.”He stated that “we have fought back against both external and internal terrorism