Islamabad: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm by Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Rose News, an important ceremony was held at Rafi Mall.

In which SK Niazi specially participated and a large number of people also participated, on this occasion SK Niazi congratulated the countrymen on Independence Day and said that August 14 is a day of happiness for the Pakistani nation.

We should celebrate this day with full enthusiasm and people should pray for the security and prosperity of the country of Pakistan. This is why the country of Pakistan has to be made stronger and stronger and we have to unite and work diligently for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is our identity and life Dear country, Pakistan is the fruit of great sacrifices and today it is very important to make us aware of the freedom struggle of Pakistan. In his message, he said that it is the need of time to make the young generation aware of the freedom movement.

SK Niazy said that the survival of Pakistan And for stability, we have to put aside personal interests and move forward. By educating and training the daughters of the nation, we can nurture a good society and a good generation. He said that on Independence Day, we have to pledge that We will come out of the shell of false ego and play our role in the completion of a prosperous and dignified greater Pakistan.

The administration of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board also appreciated for decorating Rafi Mall beautifully, on this occasion, Chief Editor of Pakistan Group of Newspapers, Chairman Rose News SK Niazi was also present in Rafi Mall who mingled with the people who came to watch the fireworks display.

While the citizens took photos and selfies with the Chief Editor of Pakistan Group of Newspapers, Chairman Rose News SK Niazi, on this occasion, Manchle youth took out a motorcycle rally, green flags were everywhere. They were carrying green crescent flags and chanting Pakistan Zindabad slogans.