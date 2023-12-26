Every political party strongly condemned the Indian Supreme Court’s decision, the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir

All the political parties have to sit together and solve the problems, Chaudhry Anwarul Haque

ISLAMABAD:India took illegal action in Occupied Kashmir, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar Haq special talk in “Program Sachi Baat with SK Niazi”

Indian persecution continues in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Azadi movement suffered due to political conflict,

The decision of the Supreme Court of India was criticized all over the world including Pakistan, I am working as a political activist.

Difficulties keep coming in the lives of nations, Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir

Elections on February 8 should be held peacefully, PM Azad Kashmir

All political parties should play their role in a peaceful manner,

All political parties should show maturity.

I have never received treatment with public money, Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir

The gap between the rich and the poor will have to be eliminated,

The facilities that are available to the rich should be provided to the poor.

Restlessness happens when the prime minister is corrupt, the prime minister of Azad Kashmir,Everyone knows that I don’t do anything illegal

I neither do nor allow any illegal act, I cannot fix the destruction of last 20 years in 6 months.The government of Azad Kashmir is a coalition government

Government’s aim is not to build a palace,

SIFC is a good initiative, PM Azad Kashmir

There are many problems including unemployment, electricity, gas.

