ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain cited Noor Muqaddam’s case as an example of what almost every citizen wanted in the judicial system of Pakistan.



Police and prosecution fulfilled their responsibility and the court handed down the verdict within four months, he tweeted. “This is the justice that Pakistani people expect,” he added.



The minister expressed hope that institutes associated with the administration of justice would live up to the expectations of people and ensure rule of law in letter and spirit.