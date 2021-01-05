LAHORE : Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that every attempt to stop development of the country will fail as public has rejected politics of anarchy and chaos.

Usman Buzdar,in a statement, said that elements who were trying to spread unrest in Pakistan have been exposed. Criticizing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), CM Punjab said that opposition parties do not have courage to resign from assemblies or conduct a long march.People have given mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) government for five years,he said. Usman Buzdar reiterated that PTI led government will complete its term and government will respond to negative politics of opposition with service of people.