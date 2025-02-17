After the defeat in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian board has introduced a 10-point code of conduct to ensure discipline, after which the players will not be able to keep their own personal staff, including cooks, during the tour of foreign countries.

However, star batsman Virat Kohli has also broken the ban imposed by the board on the food of his choice.

According to reports, as soon as the Indian team reached the training venue, they received a food packet. It is said that Virat Kohli spoke to a manager of the local team and informed about his needs in great detail, after which the manager returned with the food packet.

The report said that some of the boxes in the parcel were for Virat Kohli’s post-session food. While the other players were packing their kit bags after the session, Virat Kohli was eating the food he received and also saved a box for the journey.

According to the BCCI’s 10-point code, players’ personal staff (such as cooks, security guards or assistants) were banned from travelling abroad, unless approved by the BCCI.