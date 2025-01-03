Peshawar: PTI Information Secretary Waqas Akram Sheikh has said that even if Khan is punished, the process of negotiations will continue, the demands presented in the negotiations are conditional on the civil disobedience movement.

Waqas Akram Sheikh said while holding a press conference that we are being asked about the civil disobedience movement, the call for the civil disobedience movement was from the founding chairman.

He said that the first phase of the civil disobedience movement is ongoing, the civil disobedience movement is for Pakistanis abroad, threats are being made to the families of Pakistanis abroad, what are the effects of the civil disobedience movement will be known in 3 months.

Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the civil disobedience movement is not against the country but against the bogus government and the incompetent prime minister. He said that the founding chairman knows that the civil disobedience movement is causing problems for the people.

PTI Information Secretary said that those who do not have a public mandate were given the government, human rights were violated, and a military trial of the civil was conducted.

He said that Tehreek-e-Insaf is not an armed organization, it is a major political party of the country, there is no return of the civil disobedience movement, nor will it show flexibility, the civil disobedience movement is subject to the demands presented in the negotiations.

Waqas Akram Sheikh said that there is no deal-making in the release of workers from military courts, the release of workers is not goodwill.

He said that the founding chairman should not be punished on January 6, even if Khan is punished, the process of negotiations will continue.