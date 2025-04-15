ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has said that Pakistan’s enemies believe that a handful of terrorists can decide the fate of Pakistan, while even 10 generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan. Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, while addressing the first Overseas Pakistanis Convention, said that I am very touched by the sentiments of Pakistanis living abroad today and I assure you that our sentiments for you are even stronger. He said that you are not only the ambassadors of Pakistan but also the light of Pakistan that shines on the entire world. Those who create the narrative of brain drain should know that this is not brain drain but brain gain and overseas Pakistanis are the best example of this. Addressing the overseas Pakistanis, he said that you will all tell the story of Pakistan to your next generation and the story on the basis of which our forefathers achieved Pakistan. The Army Chief said that do the enemies of Pakistan think that a handful of terrorists can decide the fate of Pakistan, even 10 generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan?

He said that Balochistan is the destiny of Pakistan and the crown of our forehead, as long as the brave people of this country stand with the Pakistani army, your army can easily face every difficulty.

He said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with immense resources for which we should always be grateful, today we are giving a clear message that “whatever stands in the way of Pakistan’s development, we will remove that obstacle together”.

Addressing the overseas Pakistanis, the Army Chief said that “Remember that your legacy is from a high society, ideology and civilization”, as Muslims and Pakistanis, we do not panic in the face of adverse situations, we have never bowed down in the face of difficulties and difficulties and will never bow down.

He said that as long as the brave people of this country stand with the armed forces of Pakistan, no harm can befall Pakistan. The nation looks upon its martyrs with great respect and dignity. Their sacrifice is eternal and should never be forgotten.

Army Chief General Asim Munir said that we want to take Pakistan to the place that Quaid-e-Azam had dreamed of and you should always hold your head high with pride because you do not belong to any ordinary country but you are the representative of a great and powerful country.

In his address, the Army Chief said that Kashmir was, is and will always be the jugular vein of Pakistan. Similarly, the heart of Pakistanis always beats with the Muslims of Gaza.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan’s journey of development is ongoing. The question is not when Pakistan should develop, but the real question is how fast Pakistan should develop.

At the end of his address, the Army Chief and the participants raised the slogan “Pakistan Haider Zindabad”.