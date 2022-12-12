Eva B, Pakistan’s first female rapper, deserves congratulations! On Sunday, the singer of Kana Yaari proposed to musician Mudassar Qureshi. A few tracks that the two of them have previously released together.On social media, Eva B shared a number of images and videos from her engagement.

The Rozi singer released videos of her henna-drawn hands, the engagement rings, flowers, her beaming eyes, and a cake with the words “Happy engagement, S (loves) M” even though there were no official images.

The hijabi artist tagged her now-fiancé and captioned the photo with a straightforward ring and an evil eye emoji. According to the brief glances, the rapper was extremely well-dressed in a pastel shalwar kameez with silver accents all throughout. She added a thick necklace in the same colours as an accessory.

Now that we know the rapper’s real name starts with an S, For reasons of privacy, she has been going under a pseudonym, yet even that is considerate. She stated in a previous interview that the name “Eva” is a tribute to Eve, the first woman to ever live on Earth. Eva B is the first female rapper from Pakistan, just like Eve. In the meantime, the letter “B” designates her ethnicity as Baloch. “Gully Girl” is another name for her.

Eva B is renowned for continually shattering glass barriers with her strong music. She hails from the urban slum of Lyari. After a recent collaboration with Coke Studio’s Kana Yaari, which features Kaifi Khalil and Abdul Wahab Bugti, her lesser-known celebrity gained attention. Despite having a storyline centred on a rage-filled betrayal, the folk Balochi song has been amassing millions of views on YouTube for its pleasant beat.