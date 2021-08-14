BRUSSELS: Major indices in European stock exchanges closed Friday higher with five of them hitting new records during the session, as they posted weekly gains between 1.1% and 2.5%.

The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, saw a new record high of 476.16 before closing at 475.83 points with a 0.21% daily gain. The index rose 1.24% for the week.

London’s FTSE 100 saw a new all-time high of 7,224.46 earlier in the session, before ending the day at 7,218 points for a 0.35% rise. It jumped 1.34% this week.

Germany’s DAX 30 was up 0.25% to 15,977 after seeing a fresh all-time high of 16,030.33 earlier during the session, as it posted a weekly increase of 1.37%.

The French CAC 40 renewed its record with 6,913.67. It was at 6,896 points at the final bell for a daily gain of 0.2%, while it rose 1.16% this week.

Italy’s FTSE MIB was up 0.36% at 26,652 points after posting a new all-time high of 26,687.97. Among European indices, it had the best weekly gain of 2.5%.

Spain’s IBEX 35 was the only major index that did not reach a record high during trading hours on Friday, but it was up 0.23% at 8,999.80 at the close. The index increased 1.36% this week.

US indices were still strong after a record opening on Friday, except Nasdaq. The Dow Jones was trading at 35,535 at 12.45 p.m. EDT (1645GMT) with a 0.1% daily gain after hitting a record high of 35,610.57 points with the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

The S&P 500 climbed to a new all-time high of 4,468.37 at the opening as well, but it was at 4,463 for less than a 0.1% increase. The Nasdaq, on the other hand, was down 5 points, to 14,811 at the time.