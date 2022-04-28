<!-- wp:image {"id":98132,"width":866,"height":576,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-296.jpeg" alt="Europe tour to help Pakistan prepare for Asia Cup' - Newspaper - DAWN.COM" class="wp-image-98132" width="866" height="576"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LAHORE: The <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan hockey team\u2019s<\/a> tour to Europe will help the players prepare for the Asia Cup, the sport\u2019s national governing body\u2019s secretary Asif Bajwa said Wednesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Pakistan drew their two-match series against Netherlands after winning the first match 5-3, a day before the hosts bounced back 4-1 to level the series played in the southern city of Breda.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Pakistan play Belgium on Friday before they travel to Spain for a three-match series against the hosts.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>With the Asia Cup scheduled to start on May 23 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Bajwa said the European tour held crucial importance. The PHF secretary said the matches against Nethe\u00adrlands were scheduled after a special request.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe have formally requested matches from the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Netherlands National Hockey Association<\/a> during our tour of Europe to prepare for the Asia Cup 2022,\u201d Bajwa, 53, said in a statement.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe Netherlands hockey team had a busy schedule during our requested dates but despite this the Dutch hockey administration not only tried its best to arrange the best players but also made them part of the team.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Performance at the Asia Cup will also be a qualifying event for the 2023 World Cup. Bajwa, who played for Pakistan from 1992-96, said the national side was in a process of identifying the best combination of players ahead of the big events.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cForeign teams are preparing for the 2023 World Cup and are trying different combinations,\u201d said the 1992 Olympics bronze medallist.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe PHF has decided to test the potential of seven new players in major events under the supervision of qualified foreign coaches and give the debutants a chance to tour Europe.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cMost of these players also showed their full potential to play in the<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Asian Champions Trophy<\/a> 2021 in Dhaka.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->