ISLAMABAD: The EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation Belgium and Pashtun Organization Europe on Thursday held a demonstration in Brussels in connection with the ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ Kashmir. The protest held in front of the European Parliament, European Commission, European Council and European Foreign Ministry, said a press release issued here. It was attended by a large number of Pakistani and Kashmiri communities living in and around Brussels. The demonstration was presided over by President Naveed Khan and Chairman of Pashtun Organization Europe, Arab Gul. The special address was delivered by Chairman EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation Europe Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal Losar. He said that we will not leave our struggled until the status of Kashmir is restored in the original condition just like before August 5, 2019. He said why the world community are silent. The international community should take notice of the atrocities committed by the Indian occupying forces and restore human rights. The whole world is facing the global epidemic Corona whereas India is breaking records of atrocities on Kashmiris under the guise of Corona security measures. The international community has not taken notice of India’s terrorism as it should. On this occasion, the European Parliament, the European Commission, the European Council and the European Ministry of Foreign Affairs resounded with slogans against Modi. Senior Kashmiri leaders Qar Abbasi, Basharat Chauhan, Zafar Chairman, Inamullah Bhatti, Pakistani European Students and Jamil Khan participated in the demonstration.