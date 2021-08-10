ISLAMABAD: The concern raised by sixteen members of the European Parliament, recently, over the alarming human rights situation in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOK) urging the European Union to raise its voice for the affected Kashmiris shows the gravity of the situation in IIOJK.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, citing the contents of the letter written by the Members of the European Parliament to Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the European Commission and Josep Borrell, Vice President of the European Commission/High Representative said, “EU lawmakers’ letter is yet another demonstration of the continuing global censure of ongoing humanitarian crisis in the occupied territory.”

“As a champion of universal human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule based international order, the European Union must raise its voice against the violations of human rights affecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the lawmakers had said in the letter.

As per the report, the letter urged the European Union to take urgent an action to address the alarming human rights situation in IIOJK warning that Kashmir dispute is a major threat to peace, stability, and security in the South Asian region.

The situation has turned so ugly that even journalists and HR defenders are being targeted for raising their voice in support of the hapless Kashmiris, the report said mentioned the MEPs letter to the EU Commission top officials, which cautioned that Kashmir is a flashpoint between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India.

In the light of the European lawmakers’ letter, the report called upon the EU to play its role in fulfilling pledges made with Kashmiri people by world community to avert the looming war.

It grilled New Delhi for continuously peddling a false propaganda to push the false narrative of so-called normalcy in the occupied territory.