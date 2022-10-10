As the bloc tries to prolong its protection for individuals displaced by Russia’s invasion for another year, the European Commission announced a new online tool on Monday to assist Ukrainians in finding employment.

A system that provides all individuals escaping the crisis with housing help, health care, access to education, and the right to work in the EU covers the approximately 4.2 million persons who have immigrated to the EU from Ukraine.

The system has to be extended by at least a year until March 2024, according to European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, with individuals returning to Ukraine being permitted to keep their rights in case they need to flee again.Those uprooted by Russia’s invasion will be able to upload their resumes to the online job-search engine .

At a recent conference, EU Employment Commissioner Nicola Schmidt announced that five EU nations, including Poland, which is hosting the most Ukrainian migrants, had signed up for the trial programme and urged additional nations to do the same.

As there are labour shortages in many various areas and skill sets, he said, “this can be a crucial resource you can draw upon for firms in the EU.” The application is available in English, Ukrainian, and Russian and is connected to the European Labour Authority’s experimental employment services network, which has over 3 million job openings.

Since the crisis started, 600,000 Ukrainians have found employment in the EU.