On Monday, the EU agreed to provide an additional 500 million euros ($497 million) in planned aid to war-torn Ukraine, this time to support housing, education, and agriculture.

The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, made the announcement as top officials attended a meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council in Brussels with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal.

“This EU grant money will assist provide accommodation & education for internally displaced people and returnees and enhance Ukraine’s agriculture industry,” said spokesman Eric Mamer.

Ukraine will be able to apply to the EU digital economy fund in addition to the most recent aid component, which is a part of a bigger support program launched in April, in order to strengthen high-tech training and industry.

The association council will convene for the first time on Monday after officially accepting Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU following its invasion by Russia in February.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, and Oliver Varhelyi, the EU’s commissioner for enlargement, served as co-chairs of the Brussels conference, which aimed to boost Ukraine’s involvement in EU initiatives.

Although full membership may be years away, the EU and the majority of its members support Kyiv in its conflict with Moscow by sending arms, financial support, and sanctions.

As he arrived at EU headquarters, Shmygal posted on his Telegram account that the establishment of a complete energy embargo against Russia was one of the organization’s current priorities.