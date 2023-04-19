ISLAMABAD: The National University of Pakistan Bill 2023 has been approved by President Dr. Arif Alvi, the President House announced on Wednesday.

The bill will result in the opening of the aforementioned university in Islamabad.

The Pir Roshan Institute of Progressive Science and Technologies, Miranshah Bill 2023 was also authorised by the president. The bill’s goal is to establish a prestigious school in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s tribal region.

According to Articles 70 and 75 of the Constitution, President Alvi assented to the bills.