ANKARA: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, while emphasizing the global commitment to girls’ education at the Diplomacy Forum held in Turkey, has said that the establishment of an AI (Artificial Intelligence) University in Lahore and the promotion of AI-based education are changing the future educational landscape.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz addressed the gathering of ‘Leaders Who Dream, Achieve and Make It Happen’ at the fourth edition of the Diplomacy Forum 2025 in Antalya, Turkey, and called it an honor for her.

Maryam Nawaz said that we are all gathered here with the thought of making the world fair and for collective betterment. We pay tribute to the First Lady of Turkey, Ms. Emine Erdogan. The Maarif Foundation is commendable for organizing this meeting at a crucial stage.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey are two nations, but their hearts are united and they are united for a common thought and goal. I have brought a message of loving greetings and solidarity from the people of Punjab to the Turkish brothers and sisters.

He said that my government is working with full passion, determination and hard work to fulfill the promise of welfare and welfare of children and women and providing them with education and development. No society can progress without the social betterment of women and children.

The Chief Minister of Punjab said that after assuming office in March 2024, he started working on the strong foundations that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif had established while doing historic service in their earlier terms.

He said that with a new spirit and pace, he started improving the infrastructure of economic development, education, and health, upgraded more than 4,000 primary schools, and is creating new foundations by eradicating traditional barriers.

He said that the aim of this initiative is to ensure that no child, especially in villages, is deprived of education and schooling. Digital learning rooms are being built in 6,000 schools across Punjab. Instead of chalk, the journey of touch screens has begun.

Maryam Nawaz said that closed schools are being restored and transformed into cradles of knowledge. Meritorious scholarships have been launched for 50,000 students so that the dream of every student becomes a reality.

She said that a program was started to provide milk to children in schools and to eliminate malnutrition. 30,000 new teachers were recruited on merit to promote quality education.

She said that a professional training program for teachers has been started to meet the requirements of the 21st century, AI-based learning platforms have been provided so that our boys and girls can develop at the pace of the modern world.

Addressing an international conference in Antalya, she said that the establishment of Pakistan’s first AI University in Lahore and the promotion of AI-based education are changing the future educational landscape.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also narrated the story of Nida from Kasur and her husband, Ikram from South Punjab, who benefited from the education-friendly initiatives of the Punjab government.

She said that the first ‘Nawaz Sharif Internet City’ will become the new face of Digital Pakistan, education is not just about curriculum content but also a medicine to heal wounds and end deprivation.

Maryam Nawaz said that it is Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s mission to educate every girl child in Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz also referred to the children of Palestinians, Kashmiris, Afghans and Sudan in her address and said that innocent children are buried under the rubble of Palestine, the doors of education are closed to girls in Afghanistan, children of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are victims of prejudice and oppression, and in Sudan they have to walk miles for food.

He said that these are issues that are of concern and concern to all humanity, especially us, but we all have to work together to solve these issues, we will be the voice of those whose voices have been suppressed.

Maryam Nawaz said that there is a need for global unity for the education of girls, let’s start a diplomacy of honor and dignity, humanity should be given priority in foreign relations, from Morocco to Multan, from Delhi to Dhaka, a global commitment for the education of girls.

The Chief Minister of Punjab said that I invite Turkish universities to start their educational services in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz thanked in Turkish and said that we are not just leaders, we have come as saviors, a new future can be built only through reforms, Pak-Turkish friendship is a bond that unites hearts and lasts for generations, which will always be stronger and stronger.