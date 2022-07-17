Sheikh Rasheed, a former interior minister, gave the establishment the go-ahead to “keep away” from tomorrow’s by-elections in Punjab on Saturday.

The leader of the Awami Muslim League stated in a video message posted to Twitter: “I want to communicate something very significant to the establishment.Tomorrow is a really significant day. In Pakistan’s history, I have never seen an election like this.”I want to request that they abstain from voting.

The nation will not tolerate any sort of cheating or intimidation.You must demonstrate your objectivity in the election tomorrow, he said. Rasheed continued by calling the government “foolish” for considering whether to file a lawsuit under Article 6 against PTI officials. “The Supreme Court has added a comment here.

No judgement here. These people lack knowledge; they were imposed upon the country with one or two additional votes, the former minister claimed.The AML head continued to issue warnings, saying that if the country chooses PTI Chairman Imran Khan as its next leader, then “no hurdles must be made” in the party’s path and the outcome “must be respected.” “This nation will experience an inferno that will engulf everyone if its path is impeded. Tomorrow will therefore be a test of Pakistan’s political stability, according to Rasheed.