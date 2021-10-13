ISLAMABAD: Postings and transfers of the senior officers were made in the federal bureaucracy on Wednesday. The BPS 21 officer, Iftikhar Ali was transferred to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the services of BPS 20 officer Usman Muazzam were assigned to the Sindh government.

Reportedly, the establishment division notified the postings and transfers of the senior cadre officers in the federal bureaucracy.

The services of BPS 21 officer Iftikhar Ali who was working as an OSD in the establishment division were assigned to the KP government.

BPS 21 officer Iram Bukhari has been appointed as director-general National Institute of Management, Quetta. She was hoping for her appointment in the establishment division.

The services of a grade 20 officer, Usman Muazzam, (acting charge) were assigned to the Sindh government. He, too, was seeking appointment in the establishment division.

All three above-mentioned officers were associated with the Pakistan Administrative Services.

The establishment division has issued a notification in this regard.