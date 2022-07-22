Erin Holland, an Australian cricket analyst who now serves as a PSL broadcaster, praised the Men In Green’s most effective players.

Holland was reacting to a tweet that stated that the 12th season of the Big Bash League’s draught for foreign players includes Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan.The highly competitive tournament will begin on December 13, and the league draught is anticipated to take place on August 28.

Holland claimed in a tweet that she had seen the destruction that Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen were capable of causing during the PSL.Shaheen is one of the finest bowlers in the T20 format, and Babar and Rizwan are two of the top-ranked batsmen.

In addition to the three, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan were selected in the draught, but they are not newcomers to the league as they had previously played in it.