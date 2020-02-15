Erdogan vows to take Pak-Turkey bilateral trade volume to $1b in first phase

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to take Pak-Turkey bilateral trade volume to one billion dollars in the first phase and eventually to five billion dollars later.

Addressing the Pakistan-Turkey Business Forum in Islamabad on Friday, he said there is vast scope for increasing the current two way trade volume of 800 million dollars. He said we want to take the commercial relations between the two brotherly countries to the same level as political ties.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the two countries can collaborate in a number of industries for their mutual benefit. He said we should not allow protectionism or trade walls between us.

The Turkish President said his country is increasing investments in Pakistan. He said Turkey is one of the top twenty economies of the world. He said we have brought down our debt from 72 percent of GDP to 33 percent. He said Turkey increased tourists from 13 million to 68 million, resulting in increased to 35 billion dollars from 8.5 billion dollars earned from this sector.

Addressing Pakistan-Turkey Business Forum Prime Minister Imran Khan invited Turkish business community to invest in different sectors of Pakistan especially tourism, mining and agriculture.

He pointed out that Pakistan has a huge untapped potential in tourism including in beach and historic places. The Prime Minister said Pakistan can greatly benefit from the Turkish experience in the development of necessary infrastructure for the promotion of tourism.

Imran Khan said Pakistan also desires to learn from the experiences of Turkey in the fields of agriculture and mining.

The Prime Minister assured to fully facilitate Turkish business community including their joint ventures with Pakistani companies.

Imran Khan said ours is the most business friendly government. We have gained twenty places in the world ranking in ease of doing business. We have reduced regulations to facilitate the businessmen.

The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that the business communities of both the countries will come forward to benefit from the excellent political relationship that exist between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood invited the Turkish investors to initiate the joint projects in Pakistan. He said both the countries have immense opportunities of cooperation. He said Pakistan and Turkey enjoy excellent bilateral relations.

Abdul Razak Dawood said both the countries have agreed to promote the strategic relations between them. NNI

JAMSHORO: A session court in Kotri on Friday extended a bail plea of a suspended Sehwan civil judge Imtiaz Bhutto allegedly involved in raping a litigant woman till February 21.

According to details, the suspended judge appeared before a court of the additional session judge Kotri.

The court accepted his plea and extended the bail for seven days till February 21. The lawyers pleaded with the court to record statement of the victim in the courtroom.

During the proceedings, the court also asked the accused as to from which laboratory he wanted a report on his DNA test.

“If you chooses a laboratory other than the Liaquat University Of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMS) than you will have to bear expenses of it,” the judge remarked.

On January 30, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Naeem Shaikh on Thursday constituted a three-member special board to look into sexual assault charges levelled against Sehwan civil judge Imtiaz Bhutto.

The board was constituted after the accused expressed dissatisfaction over a probe by a joint investigation team (JIT) and demanded that officials from some other district be tasked to investigate the matter.

The special board will look into the allegations and propose recommendations in this regard. Imtiaz Bhutto, who was put under suspension on “misconduct” on January 18, is out on pre-arrest bail until February 2. An FIR was registered under Section 376 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code on a complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Sehwan Mazhar Naich, nominating the judge for allegedly raping a woman litigant inside his chamber. The case was lodged in light of the statement of the alleged victim. NNI