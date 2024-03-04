Even though history is all around us, there isn’t enough discussion in favor of development that preserves it. A consultancy firm was hired by Wapda last week to handle the “digitization and 3D modelling of significant rock carvings within the impact zone of the upcoming Diamer Basha dam” as part of a Rs46.5 million cultural preservation contract. There is no denying that the northern region of Pakistan is a treasure trove of ancient rock carvings. Experts believe that the construction of the dam may jeopardize thousands of ancient engravings, despite the authority’s plans to create a museum, promote cultural tourism, and preserve prehistoric etchings through a cultural heritage management plan. The extent of the potential damage can be gauged by looking at the area’s rich heritage, which includes over 50,000 rock carvings and 5,000 inscriptions dating from the Epipaleolithic to Buddhist periods. The oldest petroglyphs in the area feature images of sheep and ibex.

There have been enough instances of past indifference to warrant alarm. For instance, in 1999, the expansion of GT Road destroyed two historic waterpower facilities and the walls connecting Shalimar Gardens; in 2020, the Gilgit-Baltistan government was forced to cancel polo fiestas at Rama in Astore and jeep rallies due to strong pressure from WWF-Pakistan. Although Wapda’s plan appears encouraging, the territory’s department of culture and museums is still inactive. Clearly, authorities don’t feel bad about past mistakes. Once more, rare inheritance is in danger due to shortsighted policies, since only a small number of old boulders may be moved to the Wapda office. Moreover, digitization should not be mistaken for collecting artifacts, and research and tourism are hampered by isolated samples. The government needs to take a different approach: it needs to realize the benefits of preservation, spread knowledge about locations that are missing from official histories, and reframe development through the lens of conservation.Enforcing the Antiquities Act of 1975 will guarantee that lawbreakers, smugglers, and reckless planners are held accountable.