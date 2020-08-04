Eradication of corruption only way for country’s development: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that opposition parties PML-N and PPP don’t have any public welfare plan but PTI government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan has a clear vision for effective human resource development. In an interaction with a private news channel here on Tuesday, he said that the prime minister and his cabinet are passionately working for welfare of general public. Fawad Ch said that corruption of former rulers deprived the countrymen of basic amenities and eradication of corruption from the society is the only way for development of country. The PTI government is fighting against the corrupt mafia who had looted the country, he added. He said government has been taking exemplary and unprecedented steps to improve conditions of the masses. Fawad said every government has to face hurdles that always come across in the journey of bringing change in society and we will not give up our agenda of social welfare and will pursue it steadfastly. “We do not make false claims but believe in practically providing service to the masses, he said, adding, the time of loot and plunder has gone”. He further said Imran Khan was the voice of the people, therefore, the PTI government is continuing with his mission of following indiscriminate accountability against corrupt elements. Replying to a question, Fawad said science, technology and innovations are the keys to progress and prosperity of country and his ministry is working sincerely, adding, incumbent government is aggressively building a smart nation for today. “We are driving towards digital transformation across all sectors and industries,” he assured.