<!-- wp:image {"width":927,"height":556} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/07\/62c203583413c.jpg" alt="FERRARI\u2019S Carlos Sainz Jr. crosses the line to win the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit on Sunday.\u2014Reuters" width="927" height="556"\/><figcaption>Carlos Sainz won the <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/">British Grand Prix<\/a> in a thrilling, crash-filled race on Sunday, earning his first Formula One victory in his 150th race. SILVERSTONE: Starting from his first-ever pole position, the 27-year-old Spaniard held off a charging Sergio Perez of Red Bull, who had climbed from 17th place, to win by 3.7 seconds in front of a record 142,000 spectators at the fast Silverstone circuit. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes finished third, setting a record for most podium finishes on home soil (13), more than any other driver has ever achieved in a single competition. Fernando Alonso of Alpine and Lando Norris of McLaren finished fourth and fifth, respectively, ahead of Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari, who finished ahead of Hamilton in the final stages thanks to his fresher tires. After picking up debris and getting a puncture, world champion and series leader Max Verstappen finished seventh for Red Bull, beating out a revitalized Mick Schumacher of Haas, four-time champion Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin, who had started 18th, and Kevin Magnussen in the second Haas.<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/"> Sainz<\/a>, who was grinning, said, "I don't know what to say. "It is incredible. At Silverstone, in my 150th race, I took home my first Formula One victory\u2014for Ferrari! It's incredible. Perez was also happy. He stated, "It was a wonderful comeback."We persisted in our efforts and never gave up. We continued to try. Some of those closing laps were amazing.<br><br> Silverstone, according to Hamilton, is unrivaled globally for the scope and depth of excitement displayed at the British event, which on Sunday produced breathtaking entertainment. <br><br>Hamilton declared, "Today, I gave it everything." I made an attempt to pursue, but the<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/"> Ferraris<\/a> and Red Bulls were simply too swift on the straightaways.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->