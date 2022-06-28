The limited-overs captain of England for men, Eoin Morgan, has announced his departure from international cricket. In both white-ball formats, he leaves as England’s leading run-scorer, the player with the most appearances, and the only one to have guided the country to an ODI World Cup victory.

The epiphany, according to Morgan, occurred during this month’s trip to the Netherlands, where he batted twice without scoring any runs. Morgan then consulted with Matthew Mott, the new white-ball coach, as well as Rob Key, managing director of England Men.

“I talked extensively with ex-players about when they stopped, why it happened, and how the transition went. Morgan told Sky Sports News that “everyone to a man acknowledged there’s a time and a place where it hits you. The alternative typical response was, “You wake up and you know, and that moment came to me in Amsterdam.

“And I believe it’s a result of a variety of factors, including the fact that I’ve reached the conclusion of my lengthy international career. I’m grateful I was in a stable enough environment to fully comprehend that feeling and what it represented. Additionally, what it implies for me personally as well as for the England white-ball teams I have previously coached.

“Reaching the conclusion of such a fantastic voyage was quite a sad day when it finally hit me. But in many ways since that time, I’ve been extremely happy and comfortable with the choice and am looking forward to the future of English cricket.

Over the past month and a half, there have been numerous decisions made that have been extremely helpful for both our team and the Test team, including the hiring of two new coaches and a new red-ball captain. Additionally, both teams play in a fantastic manner. I’m therefore ecstatic as a fan as I sit back now.