The World Cup’s game-changing impact on the team was assessed in more than simply numbers, even if Eoin Morgan is England’s all-time leading run-scorer in one-day and Twenty20 cricket. The 35-year-old Morgan retired from the international competition on Tuesday at Lord’s, where he led England to their historic World Cup victory against New Zealand in 2019. Morgan’s white-ball revolution, which saw a radical shift in perception of the limited-over game in his adopted nation, came to a head with that exciting victory.

The Dublin-born Morgan, who was always his own man, advanced quickly through Ireland cricket’s levels and gained notoriety for his unconventional shot-making.He was chosen on the day of the 2015 World Cup after Alastair Cook was fired by the selectors, and he guided England to a humiliating first-round exit that was capped off with a dismal loss to Bangladesh.

Morgan oversaw a spectacular comeback, though, spurred on by the aggressive style of New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who recently took over as England’s red-ball coach. Only under three months after being thoroughly defeated by New Zealand at the World Cup in a game when McCullum scored 77 runs off just 25 balls, England reversed the situation by thrashing the Black Caps at Edgbaston with a 408-9 total and a 210-run victory.