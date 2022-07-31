ISLAMABAD: On a beautiful, sunny monsoon day this past Saturday, there were few finer places to be than the Philippines embassy, which was hosting a celebration of the nation’s culture with dance and home-cooked fare.We are actually honouring dance, which is a crucial aspect of our culture. Sakuting, a traditional dance from the northern islands of the Philippines, is the best.

Charge d’ Affaires Dan Erwin Bagaporo at the Philippine embassy hosted close friends from the diplomatic community and just few local guests at a show organised to promote cultural cooperation between his country and Pakistan.

“It’s a dance with sticks that is a massive part of Filipino tradition, all of which reflects our rich cultural heritage before foreign influences,” he said.

With the grass outside being a beautiful green colour and the ground covered in flowers in the morning, the embassy’s trees looked very lovely.

Traditional Filipino music was playing in the background.The charge d’affaires expressed the aim that by fusing different cultures, they might “highlight not only our colourful traditions but also enrich the Pakistani culture.”

Indra Noer and his wife Henny Lidya, the first secretary of economic at the Indonesian embassy, were named the finest dancers after giving the visitors a few lessons in technique.

Henny Lidya chuckled, “I love to dance, and Sakuting is pretty energising.

Dances and food, according to Maria Agnus Cervantes, the cultural officer of the Philippine embassy, are excellent ways to witness and experience the Philippines’ authentic culture.