Although the European Union has not yet released a formal comment on the matter, it appears that Pakistan has not been able to allay the concerns raised by the EU Air Safety Committee about airline safety protocols. Local carriers will therefore continue to be prohibited from operating flights to the area. Recall that in March, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority had expressed optimism that, following the EU Air Safety Committee’s evaluation in May, PIA would soon be permitted to restart flights to the UK.The airline’s flights to Europe have been suspended for the past four years after the PTI aviation minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, made a shocking statement regarding airline pilots holding “dubious” licences. The CAA had been optimistic that the airline would pass the inspection. The former minister’s comments had been widely condemned, but despite harsh criticism for ‘exaggerating’ the numbers and’misrepresenting’ the situation as it actually is, succeeding administrations have not been able to persuade the EU authorities to the contrary.

More than anything, it is the loss of Pakistani travellers who are still unable to take advantage of the option of taking a domestic airline directly to Europe. Due to the prohibition, they are currently required to take connecting flights, which adds to their burden by requiring them to spend more money and time travelling to their destinations. It is the duty of the CAA to assuage worries expressed about workforce levels and compliance with safety procedures. Furthermore, although seeming to be doing its hardest to live up to expectations, it is not succeeding. To guarantee that Pakistan’s aviation industry is operating in accordance with European safety standards, the government must take action to equip it with the resources it needs. PIA has been eager to get going; the national flag carrier’s CEO, for instance, had been optimisticIn June or July, the CEO of the national flag carrier had hoped to start biweekly flights to Paris again. Nevertheless, those ambitions will now have to wait since the CAA appears to have fallen short. The Authority is manned by competent individuals who understand their responsibilities, thus they are more than capable. All it needs to do is reach the finish line with one more, determined push.