Pakistan’s loss to India in the World Cup on Saturday and then England’s upset loss to Afghanistan on Sunday made the points table even more interesting.

India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets with 117 balls to spare in the match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, Afghanistan produced a brilliant performance against defending champions England and won by 69 runs.

Big upset in World Cup: Afghanistan beat defending champions England

This was Afghanistan’s second win in the history of the World Cup as the last time the Afghan team beat Scotland in the mega event was in New Zealand in 2015, while it was the first time that the Afghan team defeated England in an ODI match.

Let’s see how the points table stands after these 2 matches.

Currently, India is in the first position in the points table with 6 points, having played 3 matches and won all three, the net run rate of the Indian team is 1.821.

The second position is currently held by New Zealand, who are also unbeaten so far in the tournament, having played 3 matches and won all three, the Kiwi team has a net run rate of 1.604.

Israel flared up with Rizwan’s tweet in support of Gaza, issued a statement on defeat by India

South Africa is currently in the third position on the points table with 4 points, South Africa has played 2 matches and won both, and the team’s net run rate is 2.360.

Apart from this, the Pakistan team is in fourth position having played 3 matches and won 2, Pakistan’s net run rate is negative 0.137.

In the points table, England is fifth, Afghanistan sixth, Bangladesh seventh, Sri Lanka eighth, Netherlands ninth, and surprisingly Australia tenth.